Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Ecopetrol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5202 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous — dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

