Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

