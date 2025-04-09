Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $87,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

