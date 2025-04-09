Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 249,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 244,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 212,707 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.