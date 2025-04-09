Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,252,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.