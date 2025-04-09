Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $120.92 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 179,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Illumina worth $120,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,011,000 after buying an additional 840,423 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,714,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim cut their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

