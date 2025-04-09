Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $127.08 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $127,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,728,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $109,270,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

