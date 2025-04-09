Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,890,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.16 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

