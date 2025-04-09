Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 42,874 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jabil by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock worth $12,205,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

