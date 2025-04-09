Legal & General Group Plc Has $301.52 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 785,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.81% of Yum! Brands worth $301,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,194,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $418,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,444,000 after buying an additional 244,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.71.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

