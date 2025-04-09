Invesco Ltd. Has $448.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Norfolk Southern worth $448,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

NSC opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

