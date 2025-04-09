Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 4.5 %

AMT stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.