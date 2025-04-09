Aviva PLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,303 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

