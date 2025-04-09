Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,039,638 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of PPL worth $105,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 111,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in PPL by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 124,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $36.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

