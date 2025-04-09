Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,092,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of NiSource worth $74,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

