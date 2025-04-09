Aviva PLC Acquires 125,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.41.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

