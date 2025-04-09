Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 4638451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.