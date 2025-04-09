Cerity Partners LLC Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

