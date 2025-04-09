Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Moody’s by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,601,631.48. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $396.41 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.36%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.