Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.