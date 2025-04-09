Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 429 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

