Greenland Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,010 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Tobam acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.72. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

