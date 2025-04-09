Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 7,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

