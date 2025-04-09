Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 140,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $134.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock valued at $731,229. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

