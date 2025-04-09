Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Corning by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.