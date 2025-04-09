Renaissance Group LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,175,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,695,454,000 after buying an additional 4,669,069 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,227,591,000 after acquiring an additional 838,366 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

