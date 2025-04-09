Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 235795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Materion Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 249.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Materion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 66,993.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 174,853 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Materion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Materion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.