Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

