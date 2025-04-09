Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $259.16 and last traded at $269.02, with a volume of 5344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day moving average of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

