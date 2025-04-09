Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.40 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 45.5% increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Foresight VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FTV opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.56. Foresight VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £228.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.04.
About Foresight VCT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight VCT
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- General Motors: When Good News Isn’t Good Enough
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Health Insurance Stocks Holding Green in Market Turmoil
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.