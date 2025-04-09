Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -12.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of FSP opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.21.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
