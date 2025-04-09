PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PML opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

