ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 5972302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,432 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $3,698,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 211,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,868 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,662,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.