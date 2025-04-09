ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 5972302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
