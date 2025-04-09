PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.