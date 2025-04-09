SBM Offshore to Issue Dividend of $0.68 (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBM Offshore stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $23.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut shares of SBM Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
About SBM Offshore
SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.
