Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $542.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

