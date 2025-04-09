Q4 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

