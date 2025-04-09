Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

LINE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lineage from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINE. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,483,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

