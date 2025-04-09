TSE:TD FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.34. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$87.99. The company has a market cap of C$139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$3,907,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,099.50. This trade represents a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.