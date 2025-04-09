Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,233,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.