WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. WD-40 also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.25-$5.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.00.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

