Q2 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Boosted by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,940,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after buying an additional 435,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $50,368,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.