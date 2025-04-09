Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of CNTB FY2025 Earnings

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

