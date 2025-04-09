Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Penumbra worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

PEN stock opened at $256.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

