Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 77,361 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,605.7% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 103,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 99,302 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $9,539,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,057.28. This trade represents a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.