Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,063 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 337,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $148.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

