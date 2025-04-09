Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

