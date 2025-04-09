Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $381.59 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.