Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,678,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,409,000 after buying an additional 504,143 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 277,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

XEL opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

