Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,670 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $39,620,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,514,000 after acquiring an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

