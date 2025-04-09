Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,670 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $39,620,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,514,000 after acquiring an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
